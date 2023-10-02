Golf-Reaction after Europe win Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland asked about a majority European players not seen celebrating their victories much:

"I think we are all just trying to take care of our business. Every single match feels like a sprint but it's still 18 holes... Maybe that's what guys are doing. They are keeping their heads down and just letting the clubs do the talking."

Tyrrell Hatton after beating Brian Harman:

"Obviously, I lost my last two singles in previous Ryder Cups. Yeah, I really wanted to win the point today. That felt amazing, and you saw my reaction there when the match finished."

Ludvig Aberg on his debut at the Ryder Cup after losing to Brooks Koepka:

"This one is obviously going to sting for a little bit. I feel like I wasn't playing my best but obviously this is a new experience for me, and I really enjoyed my time here in Rome."

Tommy Fleetwood after securing the Ryder Cup for Europe with a victory over Rickie Fowler:

"Just to be a part of it is the most amazing experience. I’m quite relieved – I was so happy to see that tee shot on 16. Relief, pride, joy and so pleased I’ve been able to be a part of it. Luke (Donald) has been so good this week, he’s on another level and I'm so pleased we could get it done for him".

"They're (the fans) the absolute best, they've carried us on their shoulders. We gave them a lot to cheer about but they pushed us over the line when we needed it."

United States

Patrick Cantlay on the report that he refused to wear his cap in protest at players not being paid at the Ryder Cup:

"It's totally false. It couldn't be further from the truth. There hasn't been one word of that all week. The US Team has been close all week.

"This tournament is all about representing our country and being together with my tea mmates and representing the US, and I'm extremely proud to be here."

Scottie Scheffler after he tied his match with Jon Rahm:

"I'm obviously a little upset with how it finished, but I fought pretty hard today. The team needed a full point, and I wasn't able to get that done, which is obviously pretty disappointing."

Sam Burns on the Ryder Cup:

"I'd say it's probably the coolest thing in my life on the golf course. Never experienced anything like it. And just wish I could have gotten some more points for our team."

Brooks Koepka on his victory over Ludvig Aberg:

“I played really good. Pleased with the way I played. I would have liked to have made a few more putts, but Ludvig is a good player. Watched him yesterday and today. So he’s solid. He’s going to be around for a long time.”

Max Homa on his Ryder Cup performance after beating Matt Fitzpatrick:

"I think I just started believing in myself more and more as the week went on. It's just something I typically struggle with, and I honestly think that I'll take what I've learned here with me going further in my career. But I just had so much fun with my team. I love these boys so much. So you just want to do your best and give the team the best chance they've got."

Xander Schauffele after his victory to Nicolai Hojgaard:

"I figured I can only control my match and hope that if I could put some red up on the board, it will motivate the guys to push."

Rickie Fowler after losing his match to Tommy Fleetwood:

"Fought, fought today, and I kept hanging around and tried to keep pushing. But ultimately a couple swings on my end that cost me, and Tommy played some pretty solid golf. So we had a good match. Obviously it has to go one way or the other. And proud of all the boys. We fought like hell the last couple days to at least give ourselves a chance after that start." REUTERS