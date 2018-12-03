Golf: Rahm wins Hero World Challenge

Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas in Nassau, Bahamas, on Dec 2, 2018.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS (AFP) - Spaniard Jon Rahm ended his season on a winning note, while Justin Rose was dramatically denied returning to World No. 1 at the close of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Sunday (Dec 2).

Rahm, the first Spanish golfer in the 20-year history of the event, posted a closing round of 69 for four-shot 20-under par victory on the Albany course.

American Tony Finau holed a dramatic 15-foot birdie putt in a round of 68 to finish second on 16-under par.

Finau's birdie at the 18 saw the American finish second as Rose fired a 65 to place third.

Had Finau not holed the putt Rose would have shared second place and thus ensured he returned to World No. 1.

A tired-looking tournament host Tiger Woods posted a last day 73 to finish 17th in the elite 18-player field.

