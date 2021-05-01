Golf: Park's shock errors allow Lin to snatch lead at HSBC Women's World C'ship

SINGAPORE - Lin Xiyu took full advantage of a series of uncharacteristic mistakes by Park In-bee on Saturday (May 1) to snatch the lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

The Chinese world No. 86 fired a five-under 67 to reach 14-under 202 and climb to the top of the Sentosa Golf Club leaderboard.

Australian Hannah Green shot a 66, matching her Friday's score, and was joint-second and a stroke back on 203 alongside Park.

Lin and Green's ascension was aided by Park's collapse at the US$1.6 million (S$2.1 million) event. The South Korean, who was leading by five shots at 15-under after four birdies in her front nine, bogeyed the 11th after a poor approach.

Another bogey on the par-four 14th - three-putting after finding the green in two - was troubling before disaster struck two holes later.

After laying up on the relatively easy 559-yard par-five 16th, Park over hit her wedge and found the water. A chip and two putts later led to a double-bogey seven and erased whatever advantage she had painstakingly built up.

World No. 2 Park eventually signed for a 70 thanks to a final hole birdie.

Alone in fourth is Mexican Gaby Lopez, whose 65 was the best round of the day. She is on 204.

Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko holed out for an incredible eagle on the 18th for a 69 and is tied-fifth on 206.

Top ranked Ko Jin-young shot 67 and is tied-38th on 214 while fellow South Korean and defending champion Park Sung-hyun (70) was tied-52nd on 219.

Singapore's Amanda Tan had a 77 and is last on 13-over 229 in the 69-player field.