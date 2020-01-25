Golf: Opening eagle inspires Wu into Dubai lead

DUBAI (AFP) - An opening eagle and four birdies lifted China's Wu Ashun into a one shot lead after Saturday's (Jan 25) Dubai Desert Classic third round.

His five-under 67 after two 69s left him the man to beat with an 11-under par total of 205.

Leading the chasing pack was France's Victor Perez, who matched Wu's 67 to follow up his rounds of 73 and 66.

A further shot behind in a tie for third were Tom Lewis, the Englishman carding the best round of the day with a 65, Kurt Kitayama and defending champion Bryson Dechambeau.

Overnight leader Eddie Pepperell signed for a par 72 to be placed sixth, eight under.

The 34-year-old Wu's maiden European Tour triumph came on home soil in the 2015 China Open.

He has gone to collect wins at the 2016 Lyoness Open and Dutch Open in 2018.