Golf: No spectators for rest of PGA Tour season; Tiger Woods paired with Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy at Memorial

LOS ANGELES (AFP/ REUTERS) - The remainder of the 2019-2020 PGA Tour will take place without spectators as the United States battles a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, tournament officials said on Monday (July 13).

In a coordinated announcement, the remaining tournaments on the schedule said they will not host fans due to concerns over Covid-19.

All five tournaments held since the PGA Tour returned from its coronavirus shutdown in June have taken place without spectators.

Fans had initially been set to be allowed at this week's Memorial Tournament in Ohio but that plan was scrapped after a sharp escalation in coronavirus cases.

Monday's announcement means there will be no spectators at the climax of the season, which concludes with the FedEx Cup Playoff series' Tour Championship, due to be held from September 4-7 in Atlanta.

"These decisions are never easy," Tour Championship executive director Allison Fillmore said in a statement, describing the move as the "best decision for all involved."

The two other legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the August 20-23 Northern Trust at TPC Boston, and the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, Illinois, will also be affected.

Fans will also not be in attendance at next week's 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota and the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis from July 30-August 2.

The PGA of America had already announced that no spectators will be allowed at the PGA Championship at Harding Park, San Francisco from August 6-9.

Tiger Woods will tee off alongside Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy at the upcoming Memorial Tournament, as the 15-time Major winner returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since the novel coronavirus lockdown.

The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion is one victory shy of a PGA Tour record 83 wins and last competed in February, before being sidelined with back issues. Woods has won the Memorial, one of the highest profile, non-major events on the PGA Tour, a record five times.

Koepka will look to rebound after missing the cut last week at the Workday Charity Open, with McIlroy aiming to add another victory to his season after winning the WGC-HSBC Champions.

The second of back-to-back events at Dublin, Ohio's Muirfield Village, it also features the two most recent PGA Tour winners, Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa, plus Phil Mickelson, making his 20th start at the Memorial tournament.

