Golf: Nelly Korda one back of Gaby Lopez at Tournament of Champions

FLORIDA (REUTERS) - Mexico's Gaby Lopez shot a five-under 67 on Thursday (Jan 21) to grab a one-shot lead at the LPGA's season-opening Tournament of Champions.

The 29-player field is tightly-packed, with 18 players shooting under par in the opening round at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is in a group of four players one shot off the pace at four under that includes fellow Americans Danielle Kang and Ryan O'Toole along with Japan's Yuka Saso.

Another shot back are Korda's sister and defending champion, Jessica, along with Canadian Brooke Henderson and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn.

They're all chasing Lopez, the 2020 event champion at the Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club.

After an bogey at No. 11 on her second hole on Thursday, Lopez adapted quickly to the new Orlando venue by going six under over her final 14 holes.

With her coach in town, Lopez said she was able to bounce back from a poor range session on Wednesday.

She also enjoys the event format, which pairs players with 50 celebrities and amateurs who are competing in a Modified Stableford scoring format.

Lopez was paired Thursday with two Hall of Famers - Marcus Allen (National Football League) and John Smoltz (Major League Baseball).

"I'm comfortable out there, being able to talk just different topics other than golf and what you did in the holidays," she said.

"But being able to talk about mentality and psychology out there, I mean with the biggest superstars in each event out there, it's pretty amazing.

"So I really take advantage of that. I like to grow internally, not only on the golf course, so that's makes me - just motivates me."

Kang's only blemish on her scorecard was a bogey at No. 10.