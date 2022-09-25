Golf: Medinah memories won't haunt US as Presidents Cup tightens

CHARLOTTE - Ten years after losing the "Miracle at Medinah" Ryder Cup to Europe, another United States team captained by Davis Love is in danger of another humbling defeat at the Presidents Cup.

The Internationals pulled within 11-7 of the Americans on Saturday, the same four-point deficit Europe faced when it made an epic last-day fight back to win the 2012 Ryder Cup.

The US team, which leads the all-time Presidents Cup rivalry 11-1-1, needs to take 4.5 points from Sunday's 12 singles matches at Quail Hollow to win the trophy for a ninth consecutive time.

The Americans, with 10 of the world's 16 top-ranked players, were heavy favourites over a global squad which lost several top stars who jumped from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and became ineligible.

An upset US loss would be an epic golf shocker. But the Americans still have a four-point margin.

"Four points is four points. It has been a big number," Love said. "I've been four behind before too, you know. We've been four ahead, four behind. So it's a magical number."

Australian Cameron Davis and South Korean Kim Joo-hyung came up with putts that delivered 1-up wins in matches that US duos had led with three holes remaining.

But the Americans aren't feeling any tightness over historical ties to the 2012 upset loss as much as they are "pissed off" and determined to avoid such a fate this time.

"I couldn't tell you what the score was and what it ended up being, and I don't really care," the US' unbeaten Jordan Spieth said. "Nobody on that team is on this team."

Another 4-0 American, Justin Thomas, noted, "I was in Turkey for the World Amateur. It's pretty tough to watch that one on TV."

Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele says he wasn't watching in 2012 either.

"Just got to San Diego State, my sophomore year, so wasn't really watching golf when I was in school there," he said. "Much better things to do."

The only history lesson the US team was interested in was the scoring on Saturday, which left the Americans in a grumpy mood.

"They were pretty mad. We wanted to win every session, and we tied one and lost one today. So that wasn't part of our plan," Love said.

"(Singles) is one of our best formats, and they're going to come out mad tomorrow. So I hope they're mad. I'm confident that they will channel that into playing tomorrow."