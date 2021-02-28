Golf: McIlroy, Thomas to dress in red and black in honour of Woods; Morikawa leads WGC event

(REUTERS) - Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the golfers set to don Tiger Woods' signature red and black in Sunday's (Feb 28) final round of the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Florida to honour the 15-time Major winner, who is was injured in a car accident.

Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after Tuesday's crash left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

The 45-year-old is recovering and in "good spirits".

An 82-time PGA Tour winner, Woods famously wears a red shirt and black trousers on Sundays.

Collin Morikawa, who leads by two shots over Brooks Koepka and Billy Horshel at the Concession Golf Club, will wear the same colour combination, along with Patrick Reed, according to Golf Channel.

American Max Homa endorsed the idea but said he would be unable to join in as he did not pack the colours required.

Ten-time Major champion Annika Sorenstam, who is playing her first LPGA Tour tournament in 13 years, will also wear red and black in the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA event in Orlando.

At the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Morikawa went on a front-nine birdie spree to stand at 15-under 201 after three rounds.

The reigning PGA Championship champion had six birdies over his first nine holes, including a career-best five consecutive starting at No. 5, and shot a five-under 67.

The second of those five consecutive birdies came at the par-three sixth hole, moving him into sole possession of the lead at 12 under.

It came as Australia's Cameron Smith fell from top spot after a triple-bogey seven at the fifth, when he found the water twice on the way to a five-over 77.

"I think any time you have birdies like that you're just kind of in the zone,"Morikawa said.

"Golf was really simple, I was hitting great shots, got away with a great birdie putt that kind of hit the back of the cup, I think on 6 but other than that I was just hitting quality shots. I was hitting my numbers, hitting my spots and that's what feels great for literally the past couple weeks is that's what I've been seeing."

Horschel shot a 69 thanks to a birdie at No. 16 and an eagle at the par-five 17th hole.

Overnight leader Koepka shot a 70 despite working his way through a sore neck and shoulder.

"Yeah, go get some treatment here now and get worked on in the morning, and from there just hope for the best," said Koepka, who has been dealing with the discomfort since the Jan. 21-24 event at La Quinta, California.

The world No. 12 is out to become this season's first multiple winner after capturing the Phoenix Open on Feb 7.

Koepka is also chasing just his second WGC title. The four-time Major winner won the 2019 St Jude Invitational and has six other top-10s in 17 WGC appearances.

Webb Simpson was alone in fourth place at 12 under after shooting a 69. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (66), also a four-time Major winner, and defending champion Patrick Reed (69) were tied for fifth at 11 under.