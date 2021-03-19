Golf: Matt Jones' 61 ties course record, leads Honda Classic

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA (FIELD LEVEL MEDIA REUTERS) - Australia's Matt Jones birdied his final three holes to tie the PGA National course record with a 9-under 61 on Thursday (March 18) to grab the early lead at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Jones, 40, entered the week ranked 83rd in the official world golf rankings.

Taking advantage of relatively calm winds during the morning wave, he carded a bogey-free opening round.

"I don't know if you ever know it's special," Jones said of his round.

"I was just managing the golf course and hitting good shots."

Jones held a two-shot lead over Aaron Wise and Russell Henley, who both carded 6-under 64s during the morning wave. Kevin Chappell and Scott Harrington were another two shots off the pace at 4 under.

Thursday's 61 was the lowest score in Jones' 14 years on the PGA Tour. And he accomplished it on one of the Tour's most difficult courses.

While he doesn't have a stellar track record at PGA National, Jones' tie for fourth at the Honda Classic in 2008 was one of his best career finishes.

"I don't know why I always feel comfortable on this golf course," he said.

"There's so many uncomfortable golf holes out there. But it is a course I do like playing, and if I'm hitting it the way I am today the rest of the week, it'll be a good week.

Phil Mickelson shot a 1-over 71 on Thursday while fighting a wayward driver.

The 50-year-old creeped back into the top 100 at No. 99 following a T35 at The Players.