Golf: Matsuyama withdraws from Players Championship due to back injury

(REUTERS) - Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Players Championship in Florida due to a back injury, the PGA Tour said on Thursday (March 10).

Japanese world No. 11 Matsuyama, who won the Zozo Championship in October last year and the Sony Open in January, had been scheduled to begin on the 10th hole with Joaquin Niemann of Chile and American Cameron Smith.

He was replaced in the field by American Patrick Rodgers.

Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a golf Major last April and is a few weeks away from defending his title at Augusta National.