Golf: Masters champion Reed and Englishman Wood lead early charge in 3rd round of British Open

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND (AFP) - Masters champion Patrick Reed made the most of just making the cut at golf's British Open with fine early form in the third round at Carnoustie on Saturday (July 21).

The 27-year-old American - who squeaked into the final two days at three over - rattled in three birdies to make the turn for home at level par for the championship.

He picked up two more birdies on the 13th and 14th holes but it still left him four off the overnight lead of six-under 136 held jointly by compatriots Zach Johnson, the 2015 Open champion, and Kevin Kisner. They are due to tee off at 4pm local time (11pm in Singapore).

Reed was not the only golfer to make an early impression on the Scottish links with Japan's Yusaku Miyazato reeling off four birdies on the front nine to move to one under for the tournament.

And matching Reed was England's Chris Wood, who was also five under for the day and three under overall at the turn.

Sam Locke, the only Scotsman and amateur left in the tournament, also made good progress up the leaderboard with three birdies taking him to level par by the time he went to the sixth.