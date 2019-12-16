Golf: Malaysian Open to return to Asian Tour calendar in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - The Malaysian Open will return to the Asian Tour next year following a four-year hiatus, officials said on Monday (Dec 16).

The event will offer a purse of US$1 million (S$1.35 million) and be held at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club from March 5-8.

The Malaysian Open became the first tournament to be co-sanctioned by the Asian and European tours in 1999, but next year's event will be sanctioned only by the Asian Tour.

"The Malaysian Open is one of the oldest National Opens in the region and we are excited and honoured to welcome the storied event back into our fold," Asian Tour Commissioner and chief executive Cho Minn Thant said in a statement.

"The tournament's return to our schedule is a massive boost for the Tour as we continue to strive in promoting professional golf across Asia."

The last Malaysian Open in 2015 was won by Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri.

Other champions include South African Louis Oosthuizen, two-times winner Lee Westwood of England, Italy's Matteo Manassero and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee.