Golf: Lost-ball double-bogey all but ends Leow’s Masters hopes

A drive into the bushes has virtually ended Singaporean golfer James Leow’s hopes of playing in next April’s US Masters.

The 25-year-old hit a wayward drive that saw his ball lost in the bushes and the Arizona State University graduate had to go back to the tee-box for his third shot.

It cost him a double-bogey on the 382-yard par-four 12th hole and he finished with a two-over 74 on the third day of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand.

Leow’s six-under 210 total put him seven shots adrift of leader Harrison Crowe (67) of Australia in joint-11th spot, with the winner on Sunday gaining a place at the 2023 Masters.

Lying joint-second on 11 under are South Korea’s Song Ming-yuk (68) and overnight leader Bo Jin (71) of China.

In tied-fourth are China’s Ding Wenyi (67) and Japan’s Ryuta Suzuki (70) on 10-under 206, with Thai favourite Ratchanon Chantananuwat (76) out of the main picture in tied-19th at 211.

Singapore’s Ryan Ang shot a 75 for tied-36th on even par while Brandon Han collapsed to an 82 for 53rd spot on plus-10.