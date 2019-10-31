Golf: Local favourite Li earns one-shot lead at HSBC Champions

Chinese golf player Li Haotong during the first round of the HSBC World Golf Championships at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai on Oct 31, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Local favourite Li Haotong rode a wave of home support to grab the first-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai on Thursday (Oct 31).

Li, one of seven players Chinese in the field, carded an eight-under 64, capping off his day by sinking a 12-foot par-saving putt at his final hole as the gallery roared in approval at Sheshan International.

He holds a one-shot advantage over Frenchman Victor Perez, while American defending champion Xander Schauffele was among a group two behind in the World Golf Championships event.

Rory McIlroy recovered from a bogey at his first hole to shoot 67.

