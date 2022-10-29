Golf: LIV fans know how to party but golf? Not so much

MIAMI – As golfers were grinding it out for a cut of LIV Golf’s record US$50 million (S$70.6 million) purse at Trump National on Friday, an energetic crowd seemed more interested in the party than the scores.

Branding itself as “Golf, But Louder”, LIV certainly appears a perfect fit for Miami with non-stop music providing a thumping soundtrack to its season finale that will decide the first team champion.

But few spectators knew the golfers and the format or the teams like Punch GC, Cleeks, Smash and Majesticks who all advanced out of Friday’s quarter-finals.

The winners of Saturday’s semi-finals will face off for the US$16 million winner’s prize on Sunday.

Such details seemed unimportant for a largely younger crowd that did know Donald Trump and how to spot a fun time.

The scene was far more relaxed than what spectators and golfers experience at most PGA Tour stops. There are no marshals at LIV events holding up “Quiet Please” and golfers lining up putts on the ninth and 18th greens on Friday did so with music pounding from a wall of speakers on the main stage just a chip shot away.

Teeing off at the first and 10th also offered up unusual challenges with the tee boxes surrounded by open bars.

“It’s good, it’s fantastic, we love it, the fans love it,” said Majesticks captain Ian Poulter. “We always hit balls with music playing anyway. It’s a really good vibe, it’s a good vibe for us and for the fans.”

LIV does not provide attendance figures but the crowd appeared slightly larger than what the average LPGA event might pull in, but still well below the levels for past PGA Tour sanctioned events at Doral.

Organisers’ hope of partisan support from fans has also yet to materialise – it is a tough sell to get them to commit to teams with names like Firesticks and Cleeks. A volunteer offered up free team badges but few took up the offer and fewer still had bought the caps emblazoned with team logos. Indeed, there were significantly more fans wearing Trump hats.

Many seemed more excited about catching a glimpse of the former US president than six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, captain of Hy Flyers and Punch GC leader Cameron Smith, who were in a thrilling battle with the latter clinching a 1-up win.

“We don’t have the crowds we need yet but it is a start-up company and momentum will continue to grow, there is something special about this format, hopefully people enjoyed it because the players certainly enjoyed it,” said Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell. REUTERS, AFP