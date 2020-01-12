Golf: Leow shoots two-over as Ormsby takes two-shot lead in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) - Singapore's SEA Games golf champion James Leow shot a two-over 72 at the Hong Kong Open on Saturday (Jan 11) for a 212 total. He was joint-62nd after the third round.

Wade Ormsby continued his impressive run with a four-under 66 to take a two-shot lead.

Ormsby, who has led throughout, remained top with an eagle, three birdies and a bogey in the third round for 13-under 197 overall.

"I probably struck it the best I have all week early today," the Australian said.

"I'm not going to play conservative, I'll play the golf course exactly the same way I played it for 10-15 years and let them come at me. And if they do, they do, I'm just going to keep doing my thing."

Thailand's Gunn Charoenkul (65) is behind 2017 champion Ormsby on 11-under 199.

Rashid Khan had a seven-under 63 and shares third place - another two shots back - with Australia's Terry Pilkadaris (64), South Korea's Kim Tae-woo (66) and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (67).

The tournament was rescheduled from November because of anti-government protests.