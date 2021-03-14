Golf: Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau set up final-round duel at Players

(REUTERS) - Bryson DeChambeau figured there would be more duels with England's Lee Westwood ahead and just as he predicted, the two will butt heads in the final group on Sunday (March 14) at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Westwood carded a bogey-free, four-under 68 on Saturday to hold onto the lead at 13-under-par 203 on the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, while DeChambeau moved into second place at 11 under.

Last weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, they were in the same positions heading into Sunday's final round, with DeChambeau finishing off the victory.

It was then that DeChambeau figured he would duel with Westwood again.

"Yeah, really looking forward to it," said Westwood regarding the final-round pairing.

"I enjoy playing with him. I enjoy his company and his caddie's company, and it's like 'Round 2: The Rematch.' I'm going to really enjoy tomorrow. I enjoyed last Sunday, and I'm going to enjoy this Sunday."

Known for his long drives, DeChambeau has backed off his bombastic approach ever so slightly on the tricky Sawgrass track, leaning on his putter to make a difference.

He drained a 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to move into a temporary tie for the lead with Westwood with a five-under 67 in the third round.

"Putting has always been pretty good and my driving was a little bit better today," DeChambeau said.

"I hope I can keep moving forward with that and working on it in the right way and giving myself a better feel for tomorrow."

Still on the course after DeChambeau's finish, Westwood punctuated his round with four birdies on the back nine including a 25-foot right-breaking birdie putt on the famed island green at the 17th hole.

He shot a steady even par on the front nine before making his first birdie at No. 10.

Westwood closed with a par save at 18 after he missed the green with his approach shot. The 47-year-old, who won most recently in January 2020 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, has not won on the PGA Tour since 2010 at the St. Jude Classic at Memphis.

"We'll see tomorrow what my advantages are, if I can apply myself properly,"Westwood said.

"The advantage I have right now is the two shots. But at the same time, I can't go out there and be defensive. I've got to still go out there and play my game... Just do the right things whenever possible and go through the correct processes."

Justin Thomas had the round of the day on Saturday, firing a 64 to move to 10 under for the tournament and into a tie for third place with Doug Ghim (68).

A cluster of three players are tied for fifth place at nine under including Brian Harman (69), England's Paul Casey (67) and Spain's Jon Rahm.

Chris Kirk (71), Spain's Sergio Garcia (71) and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick (72) are tied for eighth place at eight under.

Garcia, the first-round leader after firing a seven-under 65, is just one under since.