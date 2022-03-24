Golf: Korean Kim Si-woo only Asian to win on Day 1 of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN (PGA TOUR, REUTERS) - South Korea's Kim Si-woo emerged as Asia's lone winner on day one of the US$12 million (S$16.3 million) World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play following a hard-fought 2-up win over Daniel Berger on Wednesday (March 23).

However, compatriot Im Sung-jae and Japanese debutant Takumi Kanaya suffered losses.

Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner, raced to a 4-up lead over the 17th seed Berger through seven holes at Austin Country Club before the American cleaned up his act briefly by winning three straight holes around the turn to reduce the deficit to 1-up.

Clinging on to his slender lead going into the last hole, Kim closed out the match with a five-foot birdie to set up an enticing showdown against England's Ryder Cup star, Tyrrell Hatton, who defeated South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 and 2 in the other Group 13 match.

"I was 4-up the front nine, so I was trying to finish earlier but Daniel played well on the back nine. It was tough the last six holes, kind of the pressure and everything. But I managed to hold off and had a good finish. Looking forward to tomorrow," said Kim, whose best finish was a fourth-round appearance here in 2018.

The 26-year-old Kim is expecting a tough match against Hatton as he seeks to claim a spot on the International Team for the Presidents Cup slated for September. He is presently ranked 14th on the team standings, with the top eight earning automatic places when qualifying concludes in August.

"He's a good player, a good putter. However I will just focus on my own game, and not on him," said Kim of his next match against Hatton. "I like match play. It's more fun than normal because I don't have to be focused on every hole. If I lose a hole, just lose. It's fun to play match play."

Im headed straight to the practice range after a 5 and 4 beating at the hands of Ireland's Seamus Power, who never trailed in their match and rattled in four successive birdies from the 11th to 14th holes to close out the Korean. Im made only two birdies and dropped three bogeys and one double bogey for his disappointing start.

He faces Keith Mitchell in a must-win second Group 4 match. Mitchell tied 2021 FedExCup champion, Patrick Cantlay, in an exciting match which leaves the group wide open.

Kanaya, who is a former world amateur No. 1, went toe-to-toe with seventh seed Xander Schauffele and trailed 1-down through nine holes. The American star switched up a gear with three birdies on his inward half to cruise to a 3 and 2 victory over the young Japanese.

The 23-year-old next faces Tony Finau.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Jon Rahm romped to a 4 and 2 win over Colombia's Sebastian Munoz. Bryson DeChambeau, playing in his first event following a six-week injury layoff, got off to a rocky start but managed to tie his match against England's Richard Bland.

The result leaves DeChambeau and Bland trailing Talor Gooch in Group 9 after Gooch beat England's Lee Westwood 3 and 2.

"We didn't play our best, obviously, but just a bit rusty," DeChambeau said."Obviously hit some wayward shots, just concerned - just more or less cautious, very cautious. There were some pretty good wayward shots because of that, and that probably cost me quite a bit, and then I three-putted a few times.

"I haven't practised the way I should have on the putting green for speed, and I'll work on that after."

Since the tournament's inauguration in 1999, the best finish by an Asian golfer was achieved by Toru Taniguchi of Japan when he finished third in 2001 after he beat Ernie Els in the consolation match in Australia.

In recent years, another Japanese, Hideto Tanihara, finished fourth after a gallant run in 2017 at this week's venue, the Austin Country Club, while Korea's K.J. Choi (2008), Y.E. Yang (2011) and Thai duo Thongchai Jaidee (2010) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat (2018) were all quarter-finalists.