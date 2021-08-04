Golf: Koh Dengshan shoots 70, leads FTAG Singapore Pro Series fifth leg by one stroke

SINGAPORE - Singapore golfer Koh Dengshan carded a one-under 70 on Wednesday (Aug 4) to take the first-round lead in the fifth leg of the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational.

He leads by one shot at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course from fellow pro Amanda Tan and national amateurs Shannon Tan and Justin Kuk.

A further stroke back at the 36-hole event are Koh Sock Hwee, Mardan Marmat and Abdul Hadi.

The winner earns $3,000.

Gregory Foo, who leads the 'Race to FTAG Cup' standings, shot a 75.

The sixth and seventh leg are scheduled for Aug 11-12 and Aug 25-26. The eighth and final leg will be held next year from Jan 5-6. All remaining events will be held at Sentosa.

The overall winner of the 'Race To FTAG Cup' will receive $10,000.