Golf: Koepka pulls out of Tour Championship after hurting wrist

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Brooks Koepka opted to take no chances with the Ryder Cup coming up, pulling out of the US PGA Tour Championship on Saturday (Sept 4) after hurting his left wrist hitting out of the rough.

"Same wrist I had issues with back in '17, '18, so just making sure it's all good," said Koepka, who injured his left wrist when his club struck a tree root as he hit out of the rough on the way to a bogey at the 10th hole at East Lake in Atlanta.

He parred two holes, but after failing to reach the green in three at the par-four 13th, departed the course.

It's just the latest injury setback for the four-time major winner, who won the last of his Grand Slam titles in 2019.

In recent years, he's battled injuries not only to his wrist but also to his left knee and hip.

In March, he needed surgery after dislocating his right kneecap.

That injury required surgery and caused him to miss build-up to the Masters, and Koepka's results since then have been spotty.

He was 16 strokes off the pace when he left the course on Saturday, but indicated to Golf Channel he expected to be fit for the Ryder Cup, the USA versus Europe matchplay showdown scheduled to start at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on Sept 24.