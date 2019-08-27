Golf: Koepka claims second consecutive PGA Player of Year award

MIAMI (REUTERS/AFP) - Brooks Koepka has claimed PGA of America Player of the Year honours for the second consecutive year, edging the newly crowned Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy, the PGA of America said on Monday (Aug 26).

Koepka, winner of three titles this season including a successful defence of his PGA Championship Major crown, finished with 84 points.

The 29-year-old American also topped the PGA Tour money list, pocketing US$9.68 million (S$13.45 million) in prize money.

McIlroy, PGA of America Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014, also had a hat-trick of victories, with the Northern Irishman winning the Players Championship, Canadian Open and Tour Championship, for 78 points.

McIlroy earned the PGA's prestigious Vardon Trophy for a third time. The Vardon Trophy is awarded to the player with the best scoring average across the year.