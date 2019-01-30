Golf: Kanphanitnan leads HSBC Women's World Championships Regional Qualifying Tournament by three shots

SINGAPORE - Thai golfer Kanphanitnan Muangkhumsakul will enter the final round of the two-day HSBC Women's World Championships Regional Qualifying Tournament on Thursday (Jan 31) with a three-shot lead over Singapore's Amanda Tan.

After a shaky start on Wednesday, making a bogey on the first hole, Kanphanitnan regained her composure and hit five birdies and one bogey on the final hole. The 20-year-old scored a round of 69 on the par-72 New Tanjong Course at the Sentosa Golf Club.

She said: "After the bogey on the first hole, I thought maybe I won't play well today. But I just tried to par the next few holes. I thought it's alright if I play +1 today, but it ended up being a good round for me in the end.

"I'll focus on my game tomorrow and it's fine if I don't win as I would have done my best. If I score under and don't win, it's fine with me."

Amanda ended the first round with an even-par 72 and hopes to "eliminate the silly mistakes" in the second round.

"Overall, I thought I played OK and hopefully the same for tomorrow," said the 19-year-old.

"Best if I can go under par tomorrow but I don't think I will be doing anything different from today, except to eliminate the silly mistakes and hopefully make some putts tomorrow."

The winner will qualify for the HSBC World Women's Championship on Feb 28-March 3 at the New Tanjong Course. Defending champion Michelle Wie, world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn and the top 20 players have confirmed their attendance in Singapore.