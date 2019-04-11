Golf: Jutanugarn sisters caddie in par-three competition at Masters

AUGUSTA, UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - After missing the proverbial boat for the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, the Jutanugarn sisters Ariya and Moriya instead made do with a chance to caddie in the par 3 competition at the Masters on Wednesday (April 10).

They shared the bag toting duties for fellow Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat, even teeing it up on one hole, where all three swung simultaneously.

Ariya and Moriya turned professional in 2012, seven years before women finally got a chance to stride Augusta National's famous fairways in competition, albeit sans professionals.

"We want to play it," said world No. 3 Ariya of the course as she and Moriya stood in their white caddie overalls outside the clubhouse on a warm and cloudless afternoon.

A visit last year allowed Ariya to admire the beauty of Augusta.

"Last year when I walked with Kiradech all 18 (holes) twice, I thought this course is amazing," she said.

"I thought one time in my life I would really like to play here. I'm really jealous."

Ariya and Moriya have earned between them US$11 million (S$14.9 million) in career prize-money on the LPGA Tour.

But that does not stop them from wishing they had enjoyed a chance to compete at Augusta National.

"We don't have that chance when it is our time," said Moriya, before adding "hopefully one day."