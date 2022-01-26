Golf: Justin Thomas says he has no complaints about easy courses

SAN DIEGO (REUTERS) - Justin Thomas has weighed in on the debate over whether some courses on the PGA Tour are challenging enough, saying weather conditions are the biggest factor in scoring, not decisions made by tournament officials.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm raised eyebrows last week when he lambasted the set-up at the La Quinta Country Club in California for turning the American Express into what he called a "putting contest" in an expletive-laden rant that was caught on video.
The Spaniard doubled down on Tuesday (Jan 25), saying that he does not appreciate any course where missing the fairway "means absolutely nothing".
Five players finished 20 under par or better at the American Express and three players were 32 under or better at Kapalua in Hawaii earlier this month.
"It's frustrating to me because people were going crazy about Kapalua and they're saying the golf course set-up is so easy," Thomas told reporters ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which begins on Wednesday.
"Look, I don't know how many times I have to say it but if you give us soft greens and no wind, we are going to shoot nothing."
Mother Nature ultimately has the final say in how challenging a course proves to be, he added.
"If we get a little wind one day and the greens get even firmer and faster, the scores are going to be higher," he said.
"If we get some rain and they soften up and there's no wind, it's going to be lower, that's just the way that it is.
"It's not like the Tour's setting up the course every day saying, 'We want 18 under to win this week.'"
The former world No. 1 said with a laugh that while he liked to think he would prefer a harder golf course, he had had a lot of success on the easier ones.
"If my life depended on it and I had to win a golf tournament, I'd probably choose TPC Kuala Lumpur, but other than that, it is what it is and you have to make the best out of wherever you are," he said.
Thomas, Rahm and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson will play together for the first two rounds at Torrey Pines.
The picturesque venue in San Diego is Rahm's favourite hunting ground and where he used a red-hot finish last June to secure a one-shot victory and become the first US Open champion from Spain. In five career starts in the Farmers Insurance Open, he owns four top-seven results, and has never finished outside the top 30.
"Obviously I have great memories all throughout my career here, my latest win being here as well," Rahm told reporters on Tuesday. "Just very excited to be here. It's one of those weeks that I look forward to every year."
Johnson, meanwhile, returns to competition this week after a three-month break during which he focused less on golf and more on a "reset" to help him move on from what he called a frustrating 2021 campaign.
He will make his second start of the season but said that he has not played much golf at all prior to arriving in San Diego.
"Just a lot of time was at home with the family. Did some fishing. Pretty much anything but golf is what it is," Johnson said. "Last week I started hitting balls again and so yeah, it's been pretty good. The progression's been nice. Each day I see it's getting a little bit better, a little bit more consistent. That's what I wanted.
"But after last year... I was frustrated with everything, so a break was what I needed."
He had been unable to find any level of consistency in 2021.
"It felt like when I was hitting the driver good, I wasn't hitting my irons very well. If I was hitting my irons well, I wasn't driving it good," said Johnson, who had been the hottest golfer on the planet heading into 2021 after wins at the November Masters, Tour Championship, Northern Trust and Travelers Championship during a five-month span where he also finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, BMW Championship and Houston Open.
"Just nothing was matching up. It just gets frustrating when you do it for eight months straight. Especially after like the fall I had the year before, it was really frustrating."
The Farmers Insurance Open is being held from Wednesday to Saturday to avoid a conflict with the penultimate round of the National Football League's playoffs.