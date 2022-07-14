Golf: Justin Rose withdraws from British Open with back injury

Justin Rose won the US Open in 2013 and came tied second in the British Open at Carnoustie in 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
ST ANDREWS, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - England's Justin Rose withdrew from the 150th British Open just ahead of his scheduled tee-time in Thursday's (July 14) first round, organisers announced.

The world No. 50 pulled out due to a back injury, the R&A said in a brief statement, adding that he would be replaced by Rikuya Hoshino of Japan.

Hoshino took Rose's place in a group with Tommy Fleetwood and Italy's 2018 Open champion, Francesco Molinari.

"On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back," Rose posted on Twitter on Thursday.

"I've been getting around the clock treatment but it just doesn't feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship."

Rose, 41, won the US Open in 2013 and came tied second in the British Open at Carnoustie in 2018.

