Golf: Johnson left red faced after Masters practice swing gaffe

Zach Johnson walks on the second hole during the second round.
Zach Johnson walks on the second hole during the second round.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Georgia (REUTERS) - American Zach Johnson accidentally struck his ball during a practice swing on the 13th tee in the second round of the Masters on Friday (April 12), producing the kind of cringe-worthy moment every golfer dreads.

Johnson, giving his club a forceful swing through the air, clunked the ball into the marker, proving that even major champions can make silly mistakes.

"That's a first. I thought I had done it all but now I know I've done it all," Johnson said after his round.

Luckily, the 43-year-old emerged unscathed - pride not withstanding - as no penalty was applied and he went on to birdie the 13th hole.

"I was caught off guard," Johnson said.

"I actually hit a really good tee shot after that, so I think I recovered nicely."

Johnson ended his second round with a 73, a slight improvement over his day-one score of 74, as he aims for a repeat of his Masters-winning performance 12 years ago.

As for repeating his 13th-hole gaffe today?

"I don't think I could do it again if I even tried," Johnson said.

