Golf: Johnson headlines inaugural Saudi-backed league, Mickelson not listed

(REUTERS) - Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and past Major champion Sergio Garcia were listed among competitors for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event in a field released by the Saudi-backed league on Tuesday (May 31) that did not include Phil Mickelson.

While six-time Major champion Mickelson was not currently on the field list, he could still tee it up June 9-11 at the Centurion Club outside London as six spots in the 48-player event remain open.

Among the other notables included are former world No. 1s Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer, as well as European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter.

The final six players will be announced at a later date, LIV Golf said.

World No. 13 Johnson, a two-time Major champion, is the highest-ranked player in a field that currently includes 26 of the top 150 golfers in the world.

"Free agency has finally come to golf," said LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman.

"This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love.

"The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we're building for the future."

Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months but has been on a self-imposed hiatus from the sport since February - even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship - amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

The 51-year-old Mickelson's public image took a hit when the author of an unauthorised biography said the American golfer told him he was willing to look past Saudi Arabia's human rights record to gain economic leverage over the PGA Tour.

Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have recently declined all requests from members who had asked for releases to compete at Centurion, where US$25 million is up for grabs, including US$4 million for the winner.

It is unknown whether those competing in the lucrative breakaway circuit's first event, which is being held opposite the PGA Tour's Canadian Open - where the winner will get US$1.57 million from an US$8.7 million purse - will face punishment.

Organisers of the Canadian Open said they were disappointed with Johnson, who was expected to play in Toronto and is an ambassador for RBC, the title sponsor of the tournament.

"Together with our partners at RBC, we are disappointed to learn at this late stage that Dustin Johnson has made the decision to play the LIV Golf event," it said in a statement.

"As a past RBC Canadian Open champion, Canadian golf fans were looking forward to DJ's return this year."