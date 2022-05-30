Golf: Ji Eun-hee Ji defeats Ayaka Furue to win LPGA Matchplay

Ji Eun-hee's victory on May 29 allowed her to clinch the final berth into next week's US Women's Open. PHOTO: AFP
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - South Korean Ji Eun-hee defeated Ayaka Furue of Japan 3 & 2 to win the LPGA Matchplay title on Sunday (May 29) in Las Vegas.

Ji's victory at Shadow Creek Golf Course allowed her to clinch the final berth into next week's US Women's Open.

"It's still surreal and hasn't sunk in," Ji said. "I think it'll hit me once I go there next week. Hopefully I can continue this week's momentum into next week."

Both the semi-finals and final were played on Sunday. Ji beat Andrea Lee 4 & 3 while Furue edged Lilia Vu 2 & 1 in the semi-finals. Vu then defeated Lee 3 & 2 in the third-placed match.

The highlight of the final came at the par-five ninth hole, when Ji holed out for eagle from 92 yards.

She said her caddie didn't have the right yardage number at first before using a laser rangefinder.

"That's why I changed my club, and I just hit it what's the number and then (the shot) just goes in. I'm like, so exciting," she said, laughing.

