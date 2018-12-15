Golf: Jamieson edges ahead at Alfred Dunhill Championship

MALELANE, South Africa (REUTERS) - Britain's Scott Jamieson came through a turbulent back nine that included an eagle and a double bogey to card a 68 for a one-shot lead after the third round of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday (Dec 15).

The Scot also sank three birdies on his way back to the clubhouse as he edged ahead of American overnight leader David Lipsky (70), who is in second place on 10-under-par at Leopard Creek Country Club.

Jamieson eagled the 318-yard par four 11th and birdied the 13th, 15th and 16th, but stumbled in his surge as he double-bogeyed the 14th having turned in 34.

The South African pair of Zander Lombard (68) and Brandon Stone (69) are tied for third on eight under-par.

Jamieson, 34, missed the cut at last week's South African Open and is seeking only his second career win having lifted The Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012.