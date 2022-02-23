Golf: It's awesome to see the Chilean flag out here, says Genesis winner Niemann

Former world amateur No. 1 Joaquin Niemann of Chile secured an emphatic wire-to-wire victory at The Genesis Invitational, a tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, at Riviera Country Club last weekend (Feb 20) in Pacific Palisades, California.

The 23-year-old world No. 20, who became the fourth golfer in history to lead from start-to-finish and the first since Charlie Sifford in 1969, describes the joy of winning his second PGA Tour tournament which featured the top-10 golfers in the world.

This is his February 2022 player blog:

Oh my god, this weekend feels like it took me forever… it felt like a month! I'm so happy it's finally done. I'm so really proud of the way I battled, all the hard work and this is amazing.

Seeing the Chilean flag out here, it makes me a little more speechless, it's awesome. I think it's one of those courses that you need do everything right; you have to hit it good off the tee, you have to hit your irons pretty good and you've got to putt unbelievable, especially on these type of greens because they're so fast.

I was more surprised at how good I handled myself. I know I didn't play my best golf like I did during the first two days (63-63), but I was impressed with the way I handled it. Looking back, I think a couple tournaments ago that I didn't win, I think my attitude wasn't the same as this here, so that is one big positive change.

There are no words to describe this win. It was such a nice week off the course, and on the course.

Every night, we're having dinner with my friends, Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, everybody is here, and there is nothing more important than that. I'm very thankful. They're awesome.

All the Latinos, it makes our life easier, more fun, more entertaining. Obviously we play 30 weeks a year and out of those 30 weeks a year, you want to spend as much fun as you can. We stay together, we play practice rounds together. We're really unified all together and we have a great relationship.

Knowing that they're there for me, waiting to see me receiving the trophy was something really special. I'm really thankful and happy because of the friends that I have.

This is one of the toughest golf courses we ever play during the year. It's got the best field, the best players are here and that proves to myself that I can compete with the top guys.

I can be up there in the world ranking. I think it's going to give me a lot of confidence for what is coming next. I think at the beginning of the year, I just started playing great golf at Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance Open).

Coming into Riviera, I was feeling really confident about my game and I was able to handle it during the week. After the first two days, I said to myself, 'we have to finish this, stay focused' and we did it pretty good. I was just thinking about I want to win, I want to win.