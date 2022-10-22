Golf: Ireland's Lowry fires 67 after hour's drive to buy putter

WASHINGTON – Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, surprised shoppers at a golf store after accidentally breaking his putter during the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup.

Using his newly purchased putter, he fired a four-under 67 on Friday to stand on seven-under 135, four off the lead after 36 holes at Congaree Golf Club at Ridgeland, South Carolina.

“New putter was OK,” Lowry said. “Behaved early on, but then left a few short. It’s funny when you’re kind of not used to something, but yeah, it was fine.”

The 35-year-old responded to his mini setback with birdies on four of the first eight holes and holed another birdie putt from just inside 10 feet at No. 13 before his lone bogey at No. 15.

He broke his putter during Thursday’s opening round and was forced to make a shopping trip as the course equipment trailers had departed the course on Wednesday.

“It just snapped in half, one of those freak things,” Lowry said.

“I was pulling my putter out of the bag and as it came out, it fell. Tried to flick it up with my foot and I caught it like right where the graphite meets the steel on those shafts and it just snapped in half.

“I had to like pick Matt Fitzpatrick off the ground from laughing.”

He used a lob wedge as a putter before his agent retrieved a putter from a member’s bag in the clubhouse to complete the round.

After that, he drove an hour to Bluffton, South Carolina to a PGA Tour Superstore, where equipment maker Odyssey sent a putter for him and he also purchased a new putter for US$229 (S$324).

“My shopping experience was great,” Lowry said. “I bought another one just in case.”

While the workers had been tipped off there was a Major champion on the way to the store directly from the course, fellow shoppers were a bit startled to see Lowry among them.

“They were really nice and couldn’t have been any more helpful,” he said of the staff. “The customers were doing a couple of double takes. It was fine. Never a dull moment.”

Spanish star Jon Rahm’s experience at the CJ Cup was far smoother, as he shot a nine-under 62 in the second round to tie Kurt Kitayama (65) for the lead on Friday.

Rahm and Kitayama are at 11-under 131, one ahead of Cam Davis of Australia and Aaron Wise – who both carded 66s – and two ahead of defending champion Rory McIlroy (67) of Northern Ireland. Lowry was in a group of eight at seven under.

Rahm poured in four straight birdies at Nos. 3-6 to get his round going. His approach at the par-four 17th trickled just over the lip of the cup and left him a one-foot birdie, his third in a row and his 10th of the day.

“I thought I was 20 feet short,” he said. “I thought it wasn’t moving because it was a shadow and we couldn’t really see it. Then obviously the crowd let us know. That was a really good feeling swing.”

The world No. 5 had a faint chance at 59, needing an eagle on the final hole.

But he missed the green and had a long three-putt bogey, the only blemish on his card.

Kitayama had three birdies and two bogeys through 10 holes before coming alive with a birdie-eagle run at Nos. 11 and 12, followed by birdies at the 16th and 18th holes.

At the par-five 12th, he holed out for eagle from a greenside sand bunker. “I think it was rolling pretty hot,” Kitayama said. “Went in dead centre, so that was good.”

