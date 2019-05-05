Golf: Homa leads by one as weather halts Wells Fargo play

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (REUTERS) - American Max Homa held a one-stroke lead in the third round when a passing storm forced a weather delay at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday (May 4).

The former US collegiate champion was at 12 under through nine holes when play was halted at 3.37pm local time (3.37am on Sunday, Singapore time).

Overnight leader Jason Dufner was a stroke back.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, celebrating his 30th birthday, was tied for sixth at seven-under at the turn.