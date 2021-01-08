Golf: Harris English, Justin Thomas share early lead at Tournament of Champions in Hawaii

KAPALUA (REUTERS) - Harris English and Justin Thomas each shot eight-under 65 on Thursday (Jan 7) to share the opening-round lead at the star-packed Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Spain's Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed were in a group of six two shots back as the PGA Tour resumed the 2020-21 schedule after a break for the holidays.

Thomas, the defending champion at the US$6.7 million (S$8.88 millions) event, got off to a fast start with five birdies on the front nine before making three more on the back, including one on the 675-yard, par-five finishing hole.

English opened with three birdies among the first five holes, before a bogey at No. 7 and an eagle-three at the par-five ninth. He had four birdies on the back nine, including one at the 18th.

Robert Streb, Ryan Palmer, Canadian Nick Taylor and South Korea's Im Sung-jae all shot 67 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa were in a 10-way tie for 12th place at four under. Masters winner Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, shot a two-under 71 in the opening round and was in a tie for 30th place.

Spain's Jon Rahm, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, shot a three-under 70 in the first round and was in a tie for 22nd place.

The tournament is the first of back-to-back events on the Hawaiian Islands, with the Sony Open set for Waialea Country Club at Honolulu next week.