Golf: Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA Championship

LOS ANGELES - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he does not provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship last Saturday before the tournament's second round.

He shot a first-round 76 in the Wentworth event near London, which was shortened to 54 holes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

On Saturday morning in the United States, television cameras caught him in Austin, Texas, where he was attending the football game between Texas and Alabama. His wife, Angela Akins Garcia, played college golf at Texas.

The Telegraph reported that, as of Monday, the former Masters champion had yet to provide a reason for the withdrawal to officials at the Wentworth Club.

An anonymous high-profile player told the news outlet: "However, you look at it, this is two fingers up from Garcia to the tour.

"He came to Wentworth saying he wanted to 'support the Tour,' but was obviously annoyed at what (DP World Tour chief executive) Keith Pelley said."

A day before the BMW PGA Championship, Pelley had referenced LIV Golf rebel Garcia's past comments saying the DP World Tour will soon fall behind the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Asian Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour, and obviously the PGA Tour.

"Can we please just stop the feeder tour nonsense once and for all?" he said.

"And as to the point of heading towards being the world's fifth tour, one of our members who is playing here this week actually said that. It's unbelievable."

Garcia, 42, or his management company must provide a valid reason within three weeks, or the Spaniard will be fined.

Separately, David Puig, one of the best players in college golf, is jumping straight to LIV Golf.

Puig, who was a two-time All-American at Arizona State, announced on social media on Monday that he is turning pro.

The Spaniard did not mention the controversial LIV Golf circuit by name, but he had already been announced as part of the field for this week's LIV Golf event in Chicago.

In addition, the 20-year-old played in two LIV Golf tournaments as an amateur. He finished 40th at the circuit's debut event outside London and was 42nd in Bedminster. He was the ninth-ranked amateur in the world before turning pro. REUTERS