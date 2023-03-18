Golf: From Argentina to Morocco, these Ladies European Tour players are paving the way for others back home

SINGAPORE – Growing up as one of the few female golfers in Morocco, Maha Haddioui had no other option but to participate in boys’ competitions.

Despite being teased when she joined, she remained undeterred, eventually silencing her doubters by winning the Moroccan Boys’ Championship.

She told The Straits Times: “I used it as a motivation. I was like, ‘I’ll show you guys what I can do’. After I won when I was I think 16, people started taking me seriously and that made a massive difference.”

Haddioui, 34, has gone on to become the first Arab woman to compete in a professional golf tournament. She is also the first Arab golfer to have earned full status on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and is a two-time Olympian.

The Agadir native was among a handful of trailblazers at this week’s LET’s Aramco Team Series Singapore, women paving the way for their peers back home.

But forging her own path and not having someone to look up to was challenging. World No. 577 Haddioui said: “I could look up to other players on the LET and I also saw a lot of LET players play in the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, but still, thinking no one from Morocco did it before, it didn’t look like an option.

“When you’ve got to build the road yourself, it’s always a bit harder to imagine than just going on the step of a road that already exists.”

It did not take long for Pia Babnik, 19, who has already won twice on the LET, to make her mark in the professional scene, but the early stages of her career were full of such challenges.

The 74th-ranked Slovenian, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, said: “You have to learn everything on your own, nobody tells you how things are. There’s so just so many things like how everything works on Tour.”

She had to figure out what events to go for, sort out logistics like the necessary travel arrangements and find hotels.

Funding is another issue, with Babnik highlighting that the local federation in Slovenia is unable to provide much financial support for aspiring golfers. Finances were not a concern for Babnik whose parents were able to support her ambitions, but she noted that was not the case for many others.