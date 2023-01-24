Golf: Former No.1 Ko Jin-young set for return in Thailand ahead of S’pore title defence

Ko Jin-young, the world’s top-ranked female golfer for most of last year, is aiming to open her season at the Honda LPGA Thailand in late February, Golfweek reported Monday

.Ko missed the season-opening Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida, last week due to a wrist injury.

The 27-year-old South Korean owns 13 career LPGA victories, including two majors, the 2019 ANA Inspiration and the 2019 Evian Championship.

Ko won five times in 2021, including the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, but then earned just one title in 2022, prevailing at the HSBC Women’s Champions in Singapore last March.

Ko was still ranked No. 1 in the world until she missed the cut in three tournaments and withdrew from another during a four-tournament span from August to November. She tied for 33rd at the CME Group Tour Championship while battling the wrist ailment and ended the year rated No. 4.

According to Golfweek, Ko is currently in Vietnam training with instructor Siwoo Lee. She reportedly will defend her HSBC title in Singapore following the Thailand event. REUTERS