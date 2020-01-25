Golf: First hole at Torrey Pines bites Tiger Woods again as he lies six strokes behind leader Ryan Palmer

SAN DIEGO (REUTERS) - The first hole on the Torrey Pines South Course tripped up Tiger Woods once again on Friday (Jan 24) in the second round at the Farmers Insurance Open.

After hitting his approach shot to 25 feet at the par-four hole, he shockingly four-putted for a double-bogey - the 13th four-putt of his PGA Tour career.

While many players would have been left deflated, he muttered an expletive, got the anger out of his system, and fought back to card a respectable one-under 71 that left him six strokes behind halfway leader Ryan Palmer.

Woods double-bogeyed the same hole three times at the 2008 US Open, each time hooking his drive way left, though those dropped shots were not enough to stop him from winning the championship for his 14th Major title.

It would be another 11 years before he claimed No. 15, at last year's Masters.

It was the putter, rather than the driver, that caused him problems this time.

After stroking his first putt up to barely two feet from the cup, Woods rammed his second putt so hard it not only missed the hole but rolled five feet past.

He blamed poa grass, a strain common in California that typically grows quickly and sometimes leaves putting greens bumpy, for the missed effort.

"I tried to ram it in the hole and it bounced," he said. "It's just what happens on poa. I tried to take the break out and it just bounced."

He had no excuses for his third putt. "Obviously a terrible third putt, pulled it," he said.

Woods, who is tied with Sam Snead for a record 82 PGA Tour victories, goes into Saturday's third round equal 17th at four-under 140.

He has won eight professional events at Torrey Pines including the US Open, and is optimistic that a ninth is within his sights if he putts competently.

"I am excited about the way overall that I felt like I'm driving the golf ball," he said.

"My short game has been really sharp, just a matter of getting the ball in the right spots to make some more putts.

"Anything can happen on the South Course, especially the way it's playing now. It's so much more difficult and I think so much more volatile because of the fact that if you shoot a good round out here you'll move up the board."

The sizzling Palmer had 11 birdies with his only blemish being a bogey on his final hole to shoot a 10-under 62 on a sunny day at the oceanside course. After shooting an even opening round, the 43-year-old came alive on the North Course to sit on 134 at the halfway point.

He leads fellow American Brandt Snedeker (67), who is eight-under after two rounds.

Four players were tired for third including J.B. Holmes (69) and Jhonattan Vegas (68), who have each won multiple PGA Tour events, with the dangerous Patrick Reed (69) lurking among the group tied for seventh.

Rory McIlroy, who can become world No.1 for the first time since 2015 with a win on Sunday, had a solid start but struggled toward the finish with three bogeys on the back nine for a round of one-over 73.

Like Woods, the Northern Irishman is four-under for the tournament.

Defending champion Justin Rose, world No. 25 Rickie Fowler, veteran Phil Mickelson and San Diego native Xander Schauffele were among the players who missed the cut at Torrey Pines, which is perched on the cliffs over the Pacific Ocean.