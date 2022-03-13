Golf: First four tee shots find water at famous Sawgrass island green, final two rounds on Monday

(REUTERS) - The richest event in the sport was compelling viewing on Saturday (March 12) as the golfing gods dished up some of the most punishing conditions in tournament history at the US$20 million (S$27.3 million) Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Just 48 of 143 golfers managed to turn in their second-round cards on what was originally supposed to be Day 3 of the tournament.
Instead, after a suspension of play on Day 1 on Thursday and no competition held Friday because of rain and poor course conditions, Saturday was all about getting as much golf in as possible despite swirling winds that sent scores soaring.
Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and American Tom Hoge shared the first-round lead on six-under 66.
The second round will be completed on Sunday, when the wind will be blowing again, though not quite as strongly.
Officials have already announced a Monday finish.
Cold winds gusting to 40mph (64 kmh) tested the world's best players at the treacherous TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course when the first round at the weather-plagued tournament resumed just after high noon.
With water lurking around every corner waiting to gobble errant or sometimes just plain unlucky shots, players knew it was going to be tough sledging. It did not take long to find out how tough.
You quickly knew it would no ordinary day in the office when the first four players to hit at the famous island-green par-three 17th - Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa - all found the water with their tee shots.
That was as many balls in the water in a few minutes as during the entire tournament to that point.
"There's nothing you can do. It was all gust-dependent," said four-time Major winner Koepka.
Olympic champion Schauffele's eight iron was so wide his ball was always more likely to hit one of the lake's resident alligators than the green.
He bogeyed the hole and subsequently made a quadruple bogey at the par-four 18th, dropping from ninth to 90th in the space of two holes.
At least he negotiated the 18th better in his second round later in the day, with a triple bogey.
"I don't know I've ever played two holes harder than that,"said one player, Keegan Bradley, a Major winner at the 2011 PGA Championship.
Added Kevin Kisner: "It's pure luck and it somewhat lost the integrity of the tournament in my opinion.
"When I got to 17 and 18 you could hardly stand up, much less hit a golf shot."
Fleetwood was even par for the three holes he played on Saturday and Hoge never got started.
Among players who have completed two rounds, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are at three-under 141, with four players - Russell Henley, Kisner, Daniel Berger and Dustin Johnson - a shot back.
"It was very weird, obviously hard to get into a rhythm," Thomas said.
"Had a lot of different emotions; first off thinking it looks like we were on the right side of the draw and being pretty excited about that, and then realising that was very much not the fact and then just having to get over that as quick as I could because it's obviously frustrating, especially when I feel like I'm playing well, kind of getting just thrown into something like that.
"I'm thrilled with how I played and how I competed today. It was a very, very tough day, and I just stayed very patient and executed well."
Scores were notably higher on Saturday, with high winds and difficult course conditions making things challenging.
Among those who have finished two rounds, only Watson (68) and Thomas (69) were able to break par.
"It was one of those days you had to trust and you had to be committed to your shots, even if they go wild," Watson said.
"The key for me, though, is making putts. When I can start making some putts, which I did today, that's really the key to any round for me.
"I hit some wayward shots, maybe not because of me but because of the conditions. But I made the putts, and that's really what kept the whole round going all the time."