Golf: First four tee shots find water at famous Sawgrass island green, final two rounds on Monday

(REUTERS) - The richest event in the sport was compelling viewing on Saturday (March 12) as the golfing gods dished up some of the most punishing conditions in tournament history at the US$20 million (S$27.3 million) Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Just 48 of 143 golfers managed to turn in their second-round cards on what was originally supposed to be Day 3 of the tournament.

Instead, after a suspension of play on Day 1 on Thursday and no competition held Friday because of rain and poor course conditions, Saturday was all about getting as much golf in as possible despite swirling winds that sent scores soaring.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and American Tom Hoge shared the first-round lead on six-under 66.

The second round will be completed on Sunday, when the wind will be blowing again, though not quite as strongly.

Officials have already announced a Monday finish.

Cold winds gusting to 40mph (64 kmh) tested the world's best players at the treacherous TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course when the first round at the weather-plagued tournament resumed just after high noon.

With water lurking around every corner waiting to gobble errant or sometimes just plain unlucky shots, players knew it was going to be tough sledging. It did not take long to find out how tough.

You quickly knew it would no ordinary day in the office when the first four players to hit at the famous island-green par-three 17th - Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa - all found the water with their tee shots.

That was as many balls in the water in a few minutes as during the entire tournament to that point.

"There's nothing you can do. It was all gust-dependent," said four-time Major winner Koepka.

Olympic champion Schauffele's eight iron was so wide his ball was always more likely to hit one of the lake's resident alligators than the green.

He bogeyed the hole and subsequently made a quadruple bogey at the par-four 18th, dropping from ninth to 90th in the space of two holes.