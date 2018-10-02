Golf: Female spectator loses sight after being struck by Brooks Koepka shot at Ryder Cup

(THE GUARDIAN) - The spectator who Brooks Koepka hit with a tee shot at the Ryder Cup is considering legal action against the tournament's organisers after having lost the sight in one eye.

One of the American golfer's drives on the opening day of the team tournament at Le Golf National, south-west of Paris, went towards the crowd and hit Corine Remande.

"Doctors told me I had lost the use of that eye," the 49-year-old told Agence France-Presse.

She plans to consult a lawyer on Tuesday (Oct 2) with a view to seeking damages.

"It happened so fast, I didn't feel any pain when I was hit. I didn't feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye-socket and an explosion of the eyeball," she said.

Koepka was quick to make his way over to the crowd and apologise to Remande, who was later treated at an eye hospital in Paris.

"Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers," she said. "Officials did not shout any warning as the player's ball went into the crowd. More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection."

Remande, who had travelled from Egypt to attend the tournament, also criticised the tournament organisers for "not making contact" with her following the incident.

The European team thrashed the United States 17.5-10.5 to regain the trophy. The Americans have not won away since 1993.