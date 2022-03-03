Golf: Fans in Singapore can now catch PGA Tour action live via streaming on Mola

SINGAPORE - Golf fans in Singapore can now watch the world's top players live in action over their mobile devices.

Mola, an over-the-top (OTT) multi-media company headquartered in Jakarta, has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the PGA Tour in Singapore starting this week, the US-based golf tour announced on Thursday (March 3).

The company acquired the rights to PGA Tour events in Singapore from Discovery, the tour's international rights and distribution partner.

This week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open, both contested from Thursday (March 3) to Sunday, will be shown on the platform.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida will feature the likes of world No. 1 Jon Rahm, popular Irishman Rory McIlroy, Japanese hotshot Hideki Matsuyama and Korean ace Im Sungjae.

Mola's entertainment and sports subscription rate is $5 monthly.

"Expanding our partnership with Mola into Singapore is a natural next step for us given the success we've had in Indonesia," said Thierry Pascal, the PGA Tour's senior vice-president of international media. "We trust Mola... to deliver our exclusive content to fans, uniting the global PGA Tour community."

Mirwan Suwarso, Mola's official representative, added: "Thrilled to collaborate with the PGA Tour is an understatement.

"We are immensely proud to grow our partnership and support PGA Tour's viewership in Singapore. We are happy to act as a conduit between the Tour and their flourishing global fan base through captivating live content."