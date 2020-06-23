Golf: Ex-world No. 1 Brooks Koepka to be joined by younger brother Chase in Travelers C'ship field

(REUTERS) - World No. 4 golfer Brooks Koepka will have a familiar face in the field at this week's PGA Tour event in Cromwell, Connecticut, as his younger brother Chase grabbed one of two qualifying spots that were up for grabs on Monday (June 22).

The 26-year-old Chase, who was cheered on by his four-time Major-winning brother, shot a five-under 67 at Ellington Ridge Country Club in Connecticut and then made it through a play-off to gain entry to the Travelers Championship.

The tournament at TPC River Highlands, which has a stacked field featuring the top five in the world rankings, is the PGA Tour's third event back from a three-month Covid-19 break and will be closed to the public.

Former top-ranked Brooks, 30, is coming off a seventh place at last week's RBC Heritage in South Carolina, where he shot a six-under 65 in the final round to finish four shots back of winner Webb Simpson.

He will play the opening two rounds this week with fellow Americans Xander Schauffele, twice runner-up in Majors, and Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner and also a former world No. 1.