Golf: Evian Championship second women's Major to be postponed over coronavirus

PARIS (AFP) - The women's Evian Championship organisers on Friday (March 27) announced the postponement of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the championship, held in Evian-les-Bains, France, has been switched to Aug 6-9.

The organisers of the Evian, a US and European Tour event, said they had been approached by the US tour about rescheduling.

"When LPGA commissioner Mike Whan told us about his scheduling issues, we naturally stepped up. This is how our partnership has worked for the past 20 years," said event chairman Franck Riboud.

Golf has taken a huge hit from the coronavirus, with the US PGA Tour effectively suspended until May 17 and the US LPGA Tour on hold until May 3.

The Evian is one of five Majors on the women's Tour and the second this year to be pushed back. Originally the fourth Major of the year, it is now the third after the first - the ANA Inspiration from April 2-5 - was moved back to become the final one from Sept 10-13.