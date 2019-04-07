Golf: England's Meghan MacLaren finishes second in Jordan Mixed Open; Netherlands' Daan Huizing wins

AQABA, Jordan (REUTERS) - England's Meghan MacLaren finished second in the inaugural Jordan Mixed Open on Saturday (April 6), two strokes behind Daan Huizing of the Netherlands.

MacLaren, a Ladies European Tour winner, held a two-stroke lead going into the third round but ended at 14 under after a closing 72 as Huizing carded 68 to finish 16 under par.

The event held at the Ayla Golf Club in Aqaba was the first professional tournament in which men and women competed against each other for the same prize.

MacLaren, who started with two rounds of 65, struggled in the final round as she bogeyed the sixth and 10th holes before double-bogeying the 11th.

"I'm obviously pretty disappointed not to win this week, having been in such a good position," MacLaren said.

"But it was still an honour to be here and represent women's golf alongside two other great tours."

Huizing was delighted with his victory.

Gutted 🥈

Golf... it’ll get you.

But there’s some pride in there too.. of myself, of women’s golf, of golf as a whole. Of everyone who made this happen.

Thank you to all those who have supported me this week.. it’s overwhelming and means the world.

🏌🏻‍♀️🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DPl9lNHAvx — Meghan MacLaren (@meg_maclaren) April 6, 2019

"It's a big moment for me," Huizing said.

"I've had a rough time at home recently so this is a really sweet way to prove to myself that I've got it.

"I think it's an historical event. It's a different vibe and very special to be the first winner and I hope it's something that can be continued in the future.

"Meghan, thank you very much for the great battle today. You played great."

Forty professionals and one amateur player each from the Challenge Tour, the over-50s Tour and the Ladies European Tour were in the field, were playing for a prize fund of about US$400,000 (S$540,000).