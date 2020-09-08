Golf: Dustin Johnson wins Tour Championship and $15 million FedEx Cup playoff crown

ATLANTA (REUTERS) - Dustin Johnson secured a three-shot victory at the Tour Championship to claim his first FedExCup title and a $15 million payday on Monday (Sept 7) as he capped a PGA Tour season that saw him return to the top of the world rankings.

The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day having a five-stroke cushion at East Lake Golf Club.

But the 36-year-old American needed almost all of it, carding a final round two-under 68 to fend off 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, who both closed on four-under 66.

Johnson, who began the week at 10-under as a result of the Tour Championship's FedExCup scoring system, finished with a winning total of 21-under 269 to earn his 23rd career title and third this season, all coming after the Covid-19 restart.

Spain's Jon Rahm also had a final round 66 to finish alone in fourth one shot further back.