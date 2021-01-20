Golf: D.J. Trahan tests positive for Covid-19, withdraws from The American Express event

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - D.J. Trahan has tested positive for Covid-19 and has withdrawn from The American Express tournament, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday (Jan 19).

Trahan, 40, will undergo a self-isolation period.

He has two career PGA Tour wins in addition to one second- and third-place finish. He resides 137th in the FedExCup rankings.

First alternate Michael Gellerman will replace Trahan in the field for the tournament, which begins on Thursday in La Quinta, California.

Trahan is the second player in as many days to withdraw from the tournament.

Second-ranked Jon Rahm withdrew from the tournament on Monday and was replaced in the field by Brandon Hagy.

According to The Golf Channel, Rahm's manager Jeff Koski said that the golfer had tweaked a muscle in his back and opted to bow out of the tournament.