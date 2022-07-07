Golf Digest thumbs up for Serapong

Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course has achieved its highest position in the Golf Digest World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses rankings when it came in 55th in the latest list released on June 28.

This is an improvement of four positions from the last edition of the list, which has been compiled biennially since 2014. The courses are graded on categories such as shot options, challenge, layout variety, memorability, aesthetics, conditioning, character and fun.

Golf Digest has a separate list for courses in the United States.

Royal County Down's championship course in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, retained its No. 1 spot, followed by Tara Iti in Mangawhai, New Zealand.

The par-71 Serapong, which hosts the annual men's Singapore Open tournament, is the highest ranked course in South-east Asia and seventh-best in Asia.

It also currently holds the title of Singapore's Best Golf Course by the World Golf Awards.

Serapong's rise in rankings comes after it underwent major renovation in 2020, which was led by Andrew Johnston, the club's general manager, director of agronomy and resident golf course designer.

He said: "Key updates to Serapong have improved playability across the course with the real game changer coming in the form of a new style of bunkering, showcasing high faces and rugged serrated edges, strengthening the routing with a stronger, more intimidating look, helping to elevate the overall playing strategy.

"Further enhancements included new storm drainage and fairway recontouring, as well as the tee boxes reinstated with a tabletop flat finish and new layer of fresh paspalum and zoysia grasses to introduce consistency and create an elevated experience."

The 7,420-yard layout, with its fast, challenging greens and picturesque holes such as the par-four No. 6, received praises from players at January's Singapore Open.

Johnston felt the rankings recognition reaffirms the club's role in maintaining Singapore's reputation as a key global tourism and business hub, as he referred to it as "probably the most significant sporting feature of the city" other than the Singapore Grand Prix.