Golf: Denmark's Bjerregaard stuns Woods in WGC Matchplay q-finals; Molinari, Kuchar & Kisner in semis too

TEXAS (REUTERS) - Dane Lucas Bjerregaard pulled off a stunning victory over idol Tiger Woods in the quarter-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay in Texas on Saturday (March 30).

Woods had beaten Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 in their first matchplay meeting in the last 16 but Bjerregaard completed a 1-up victory over the former world No. 1 when the American missed a short putt on the 18th hole.

"Just to get the chance to play against him today is pretty special," Bjerregaard told PGA Tour Radio.

"I'm pretty proud to say I beat Tiger Woods. Not many people can say that."

The 50th seed will play American Matt Kuchar, who defeated Sergio Garcia 2 up, in Sunday's semi-finals.

Bjerregaard, 27, eagled the 16th from 29 feet to draw level with Woods and after both made birdies on the 17th, the Dane won the match at the last to complete a stunning day after he beat Swede Henrik Stenson 3&2 in the morning.

Bjerregaard missed a 17-foot birdie putt at the last only to have Woods lip out for par from four feet to decide the match.

Woods admitted he misread the putt.

"We read it inside left, left centre, and the putt went left," he said. "I went back and hit it again and it did the same thing. Just one of those weird spots."

Bjerregaard's birdie at the first gave him the early lead but three consecutive birdies from the third put Woods 2 up.

"Tiger had a great stretch on the front nine where he stiffed a few and made a couple of good putts," the Dane said.

"So it looked a bit uphill there but I made some great putts coming in."

Italy's Francesco Molinari will meet American Kevin Kisner in the other semi-final at Austin Country Club.

Molinari, the highest remaining seed at seventh, beat American Kevin Na 6&5 and Kisner saw off South African Louis Oosthuizen 2&1. Na had knocked out second seed Justin Rose in the morning.

Woods, the 13th seed, never trailed in the showcase opening match between the two former world No. 1s, building a three-hole advantage over McIlroy by the 10th hole.

McIlroy rallied, however, cutting the lead to 1 up before the Northern Irishman lost the 16th hole and Woods closed out the match at the 17th.

"I played pretty consistent the entire day," Woods told Golf Channel.

"I felt like I didn't give him any holes and Rory didn't make any putts today. I think he made two birdies today."