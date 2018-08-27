Golf: DeChambeau claims four-stroke victory in FedEx Cup opener

US golfer Bryson DeChambeau celebrates with the winner's trophy after the final round of The Northern Trust at the Ridgewood Championship Course in Ridgewood, New Jersey, on Aug 26, 2018.
PARAMUS, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Bryson DeChambeau has stormed to the top of the FedEx Cup rankings with an impressive four-shot victory in the PGA Tour's Northern Trust tournament in New Jersey on Sunday (Aug 26).

DeChambeau, 24, captured his second victory this year and the third of his short pro career, courtesy of a two-under par 69 for an 18-under 266 total on the Ridgewood County Club course.

The victory will surely now also put the American in line to be handed one of the USA Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk's four "wildcard" picks when announced on September 5.

Also in line for a debut USA Ryder Cup cap is Tony Finau (68) who was second at 14-under.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who led the FedEx Cup table, shot a 68 for a share of 11th place at 10-under.

Tiger Woods continued to struggle with his putter posting a last-day 70 for a share of 40th place.

