Golf: Day hits spectacular shot en route to victory at Quail Hollow

(REUTERS) - Former world number one Jason Day almost aced the 17th hole on the way to a two-stroke victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Sunday (May 6).

After squandering a three-shot lead on the back nine, Day made amends to clinch his 12th PGA Tour victory in style at Quail Hollow in Charlotte ahead of Americans Nick Watney and Aaron Wise who tied for second place on 10-under.

The Australian birdied the 16th and then took aim at the par-three 17th hole with a seven-iron from 230 yards.

His ball landed some 40 feet short of the pin, took a huge first bounce and finally clattered against the bottom of the flagstick on the fifth bounce.

Day was unlucky not to make a hole-in-one, but the stick also saved his ball from rolling off the back of the green.

The ensuing three-feet birdie restored his two-shot lead and he parred the last to finish at 12-under 272.