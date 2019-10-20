Golf: Danielle Kang caps birthday with second Shanghai win

SHANGHAI (AFP) - Danielle Kang capped her 27th birthday with a nail-biting win at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Sunday (Oct 20), fending off fellow American Jessica Korda for her second victory at the tournament.

Kang carded a two-under 70 for a 272 total for a one-shot victory over overnight leader Korda (72) in the second edition of the US$2.1 million (S$2.9 million) tournament.

A bogey for Korda and a birdie for Kang flipped the lead on the first hole, with the defending champion's masterful short game keeping her ahead for most of the day.

Korda's superior driving drew her level twice, but a narrow miss on the green of the 11th notched her third bogey and she trailed for the rest of the round.

Kang played solidly through the day to finish 16-under for the tournament with two birdies, dodging trouble on the 11th with a masterful rescue from the bunker with her second stroke.

It was Kang's third professional tournament win after last year's Shanghai victory and the 2017 Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields in Illinois.